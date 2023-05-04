Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Hurricane Preparedness Week: The best route to take if you must evacuate

First Alert Weather’s Gabe Ross takes a look at the most direct routes to vacate the Lower Cape Fear Region and some useful tips for travel.
By Gabe Ross
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you needed to evacuate for a hurricane, where would you go? How would you get there?

As part of Hurricane Preparedness Week, First Alert Weather’s Gabe Ross takes a look at the most direct routes to vacate the Lower Cape Fear Region and some useful tips for travel, should you need to leave in a hurry.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Armed robbery call leads to four-hour negotiation, shots fired at Wallace Walmart
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns
Jorge L. Figueroa
Popular UNCW professor dies after years with rare, incurable cancer
UAS Training Flight Operation
First responders provided training in Wilmington police’s drone and rescue boat exercise

Latest News

First Alert Weather’s Gabe Ross takes a look at the most direct routes to vacate the Lower Cape...
Hurricane Preparedness Week: The best route to take if you must evacuate
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, May 4, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: breezes settle a bit, temps warm a bit
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, May 4, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, May 4, 2023
A wet April has been beneficial for southeast NC,
First Alert Forecast: cool breezes to slowly settle