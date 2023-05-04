Senior Connect
High school athletes in NC can soon cash in on name, image, likeness, NCHSAA says

(MGN)
By Joedy McCreary
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - High school athletes across North Carolina will soon be able to profit off of their names, images and likenesses.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Wednesday approved a measure that would allow players to earn money for activities like sponsorships, appearances and autograph signings.

The setup would be similar to the NIL policies in place for college athletes.

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker calls the policy a “work in progress” and a starting point.

It would take effect July 1 and covers nearly 200,000 athletes, the vast majority of whom attend the state’s public schools.

A total of 27 other states already have NIL rules in place for high school athletes.

The measure passed by a 15-3 vote.

