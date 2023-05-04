Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘High-ranking’ gang member convicted of fentanyl distribution, to face 40-320 years in prison

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been convicted of trafficking heroin, fentanyl and cocaine and will face up to 40-320 years in prison, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley for the Eastern District of N.C.

Don Eugene Nixon Jr., a 48-year-old that Easley says is a high-ranking Bloods gang leader, was convicted on eight counts including:

  • Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl
  • Distribution of heroin and fentanyl
  • Possession with the intent to distribute heroin

The office says he faces a minimum of five and a maximum of 40 years in prison on each count when he is sentenced later this year.

“According to court records and evidence presented at trial, a months-long investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Wilmington Police Department resulted in six controlled purchases of large quantities of drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, from Nixon. Nixon would deliver the drugs to the informant pressed into a square block shape, tightly wrapped with black electrical tape. In addition, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Nixon’s home and seized 131 grams of heroin and three handguns,” the announcement states.

According to Easley, trial testimony found that he was a “large-scale heroin dealer who operated well over a decade in Eastern North Carolina” and that “his rank in and reach within the Bloods gang made it difficult to investigate and prosecute his crimes” due to threats. The announcement says witnesses who helped in the investigation had to relocate and are receiving federal protection.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Armed robbery call leads to four-hour negotiation, shots fired at Wallace Walmart
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Ashley High School
NHCS holds press conference on guns found on Ashley High School campus
Jorge L. Figueroa
Popular UNCW professor dies after years with rare, incurable cancer
Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns

Latest News

Ashley High School
NHCS holds press conference on guns found on Ashley High School campus
(MGN)
Tow truck driver hit by car while working to tow vehicle from previous wreck
Alder Marin-Sotelo
Escapee charged in Wake Co. deputy death caught in Mexico
Michelle Parker, 59. She also uses the name Jackson
Missing woman located and safe after announcement by Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office