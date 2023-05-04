Senior Connect
GLOW Academy students look to the future on college decision day

Students at GLOW Academy celebrated with family and friends as they shared where they will continue their education on college decision day, Friday.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students from the first graduating class at GLOW Academy celebrated with family and friends as they shared where they will continue their education on college decision day, Friday.

Seniors said that their unique experiences at GLOW played a big role in their decisions.

“I feel like I’ve gotten more opportunities than I would’ve got at a regular public school. We’ve been on so many different trips to colleges, and our college-bound counselor has been very on hands with all 50 of us. She made sure she had her own personal time with all of us, and I feel that really helped in my decision-making process,” said student Aaliyah Jones.

About 94 percent of the students applied for college next year, and out of this graduating class, over 70 percent will be first-generation college attendees.

