First Alert Forecast: breezes settle a bit, temps warm a bit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a nice Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. Sunshine will be copious and afternoon temperatures ought to crest well into the 70s after a chilly start. Importantly: the west and northwest winds that have been regularly gusting over 25, 30, and 35 mph will mainly operate at in the more mellow 5 to 20 mph range this Thursday.

Few quick sun and moon notes... First: sunset for western sections of the Cape Fear Region has just moved past 8 p.m. for the first time in 2023. The official sunset in Wilmington this Thursday will be 7:58 p.m. and will inch into the 8 o’clock hour in just a couple of days. As for the moon: it will be officially full Friday, May 5, so expect a lot of moonlight Thursday night!

