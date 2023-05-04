Buddy Guy to perform at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Thursday, May 4 that Buddy Guy will perform at the Wilson Center on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

“Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Billboard Magazine Century Award for Distinguished Artistic Achievement Recipient, Kennedy Center Honor recipient, and Presidential National Medal of Arts recipient. In addition to eight Grammy Awards and the 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, he holds 38 Blues Music Awards – the most any artist has ever received,” states the CFCC announcement.

The show is part of Guy’s “Damn Right Farewell Tour,” which began in February of 2022.

“Crowned King of Chicago’s electric blues scene, and a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, Buddy Guy was born in Louisiana in 1936, and at 7-years-old began building make-shift guitars and teaching himself to play. In 1957 he moved to Chicago and began playing alongside Blues paladins such as Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters. He has influenced rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughn and a great many more,” the release adds.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10 for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.