Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Michelle Parker, 59. She also uses the name Jackson
Michelle Parker, 59. She also uses the name Jackson(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, May 3 that it is searching for 59-year-old Michelle Parker.

According to the release, Parker may also use the name Jackson.

She was last seen at around midnight on Mainsail Court in Carolina Shores. Authorities believe she is driving a white Buick Lacrosse with Indiana license plates.

She is described as having tattoos on her arms, red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 253-2777.

Michelle Parker, 59. She also uses the name Jackson.
Michelle Parker, 59. She also uses the name Jackson.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Armed robbery call leads to four-hour negotiation, shots fired at Wallace Walmart
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns
Jorge L. Figueroa
Popular UNCW professor dies after years with rare, incurable cancer
Opening ceremony at the 90th annual North Carolina Strawberry Festival in Chadbourn.
North Carolina Strawberry Festival kicks off with live music, dancing and community dinner

Latest News

Natrell Ky'el McKinnies
Two arrested, one suspect charged with murder in Whiteville fatal shooting case
UAS Training Flight Operation
First responders provided training in Wilmington police’s drone and rescue boat exercise
The North Carolina Legislative building in downtown Raleigh.
NC Republican lawmakers pass bill restricting abortion access through state House, Senate to vote Thursday
Jason Tyvon McRae
Deputies: N.C. murder suspect wanted for nearly a year arrested in Florence