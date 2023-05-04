Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, May 3 that it is searching for 59-year-old Michelle Parker.

According to the release, Parker may also use the name Jackson.

She was last seen at around midnight on Mainsail Court in Carolina Shores. Authorities believe she is driving a white Buick Lacrosse with Indiana license plates.

She is described as having tattoos on her arms, red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 253-2777.

Michelle Parker, 59. She also uses the name Jackson. (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.