Artists chosen to create mural at Bijou Park; community invited to help paint it

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Arts Council of Wilmington/NHC announced Thursday that it has chosen Jhonattan and Samantha Arango to create a mural at Bijou Park.

According to the council, their proposal was one of 34 received for the mural, which will be painted on the side of 221 N. Front St. facing the Bijou Park.

“Jhonattan and Samantha Arango, known as Anón, are a South Florida-based husband and wife artist team who make geometric murals and studio arts. With a focus on portraiture and flora/fauna, they primarily use triangles to make highly organic, three-dimensional compositions,” states an announcement.

The community is invited to help create the mural at community paint days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14.

“The Arangos bring the expertise, knowledge, experience, and professionalism in developing large mural designs with an added community engagement element that will invite those of all ages to participate in the project. The goal is to further engage the community with opportunities to partake in the work as the art piece is closer to being finalized,” the Selection Committee said in an announcement.

A $25,000 grant from PNC Foundation will also help fund the mural.

“PNC shares with the Arts Council of Wilmington/NHC a vision for public art-driven economic development, and we look forward to seeing this mural come to life as a celebration of community engagement and a vibrant backdrop for Wilmington’s Central Business District,” said Jim Hansen, PNC regional president for Eastern Carolinas.

