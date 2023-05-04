Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Aquarium at Fort Fisher to host cultural celebration and community day

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher will hold a celebration commemorating Asian American...
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher will hold a celebration commemorating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on May 7.(N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has announced a community day and cultural celebration in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month for Sunday, May 7.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the aquarium will feature AAPI culture, music and dancing. There will be three special performers and speakers

“Visitors can explore the ‘Loving People of Hawaii’ through a hula dance performance by Aloha Kanaka O Hula followed by two listening opportunities about the significance of hula at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pan Asian Voices and Experiences of North Carolina (PAVE NC) is hosting a panel to discuss AAPI month at 1 p.m. Visitors will be energized by a Bollywood dance performance at 3 p.m. Origami and the origins of surfing with some beautiful surfboards round out the day of AAPI cultural celebration,” states an announcement from the aquarium.

Advance tickets are required and available on the aquarium’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Armed robbery call leads to four-hour negotiation, shots fired at Wallace Walmart
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Jorge L. Figueroa
Popular UNCW professor dies after years with rare, incurable cancer
Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns
UAS Training Flight Operation
First responders provided training in Wilmington police’s drone and rescue boat exercise

Latest News

In southeastern North Carolina, strawberry farmers have built a name for themselves as...
Strawberry farmers prepare for NC Strawberry Festival
‘BE FAST’: Understanding the signs of a stroke could help save a life
On Saturday, May 6, the community is invited for an event featuring miniature horse petting,...
Wilmington food bank to hold community open house at new facility
A shelf at Memory Lane Comics in Wilmington, North Carolina
Local shops to give away free comics, gift bags and more for Free Comic Book Day