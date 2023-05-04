Aquarium at Fort Fisher to host cultural celebration and community day

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has announced a community day and cultural celebration in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month for Sunday, May 7.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the aquarium will feature AAPI culture, music and dancing. There will be three special performers and speakers

“Visitors can explore the ‘Loving People of Hawaii’ through a hula dance performance by Aloha Kanaka O Hula followed by two listening opportunities about the significance of hula at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pan Asian Voices and Experiences of North Carolina (PAVE NC) is hosting a panel to discuss AAPI month at 1 p.m. Visitors will be energized by a Bollywood dance performance at 3 p.m. Origami and the origins of surfing with some beautiful surfboards round out the day of AAPI cultural celebration,” states an announcement from the aquarium.

Advance tickets are required and available on the aquarium’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.