$1 million Powerball prize sold in Wilmington expires soon, remains unclaimed

The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440 South College Road in Wilmington.
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440 South College Road in Wilmington.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Powerball ticket worth $1 million, which was sold in Wilmington last year, remained unclaimed Thursday morning and expires in a few days.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased in the Nov. 7 drawing, the same drawing where a California man won a world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440 South College Road in Wilmington.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the drawing to win the $1 million prize.

According to Jonathan LaRowe, public relations specialist with the North Carolina Lottery, lottery officials have made several efforts to find the winner.

“Aside from sending out a media release, we hang up a banner in the store about the unclaimed ticket, use our social channels to spread the word, and post alerts on our website,” LaRowe said.

If the prize goes unclaimed, half of the money will go toward education while the other half “is available to be used as prize money in other games and lottery promotions.”

LaRowe says that the store will receive a stipend for selling the winning ticket regardless if it is claimed.

The winning numbers were:

10-33-41-47-56-10

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

Officials say the odds of matching five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

“To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 8,” a news release states. “This deadline ends the 180 days for winners to claim prizes from the Nov. 7 drawing. Players have one extra day to claim since the ticket expires on a Sunday and the lottery offices are closed on weekends.”

