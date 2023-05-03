Work to end youth violence continues ahead of North Carolina Strawberry Festival

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - As Chadbourn prepares to host this year’s North Carolina Strawberry Festival, Dr. Timothy Lance looks forward to spending time with his neighbors.

Lance is a Chadbourn resident and pastor and Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus County.

“It’s unfortunate it’s only once a year that we do it because I feel like we really need to do it more often, coming together as one,” Lance said.

Chadbourn has been the site of several deadly shootings in recent years, including a triple murder in July of 2021 that is still unsolved.

Amid the violence, Lance has focused on building a stronger bond in his community.

“A few years ago we had we had a series of incidents that occurred, and, actually, some younger gentleman called me up and said, ‘Hey, look, we need to do something, we need to get the word out.’ So, we did a ‘Unite Chadbourn’ mission where we were trying to pull the community together,” Lance said.

He hopes reaching out to the town’s youngest leaders will guide them on a path to peace.

“We really wanted to focus on trying to help our young people to realize that there is a better way, that they can do better, that there are options for them outside of what they have seen in the street,” Lance said.

Lance says he looks forward to using the North Carolina Strawberry Festival as a way to unite his neighbors. He plans to speak at the National Day of Prayer celebration in Chadbourn on Thursday.

“Just another time to come together as a community,” said Lance. “And that is one of the things that we really want to press for is for everyone to realize that it takes all of us working together. We must somehow overcome the political divide, the racial divide, and realize that we are, you know, an old cliché, we are stronger together.”

The North Carolina Strawberry Festival in Chadbourn runs from May 2 to 6.

The North Carolina Strawberry Festival in Chadbourn runs from May 2 to 6.

