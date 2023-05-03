Wilmington food bank to hold community open house at new facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina’s Wilmington Branch has announced a community open house at its new facility, the nCino Hunger Solution Center.

On Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the community is invited for an event featuring miniature horse petting, self-guided tours, a bounce house, face painting, food, ice cream, veggie sorting, “Plant for Health” by the N.C. Cooperative Extension and more.

BIGG B with Coast 97.3 FM and Tommy Gunn with Jammin 99.9 FM will also feature at the open house.

The nCino Hunger Solution Center is located at 1000 Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

