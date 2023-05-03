Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington food bank to hold community open house at new facility

A conceptual design for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC Wilmington Branch
A conceptual design for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC Wilmington Branch(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina’s Wilmington Branch has announced a community open house at its new facility, the nCino Hunger Solution Center.

On Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the community is invited for an event featuring miniature horse petting, self-guided tours, a bounce house, face painting, food, ice cream, veggie sorting, “Plant for Health” by the N.C. Cooperative Extension and more.

BIGG B with Coast 97.3 FM and Tommy Gunn with Jammin 99.9 FM will also feature at the open house.

The nCino Hunger Solution Center is located at 1000 Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns
Andrew Drake Tyson (left) and Brian Anthony McGuirt (right)
Video shows police approach man waving bb gun at Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Curtis Malloy
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 59-year-old in Wilmington
Fire at N Kerr Avenue on Monday evening.
Fire contained but still burning after lightning strike at N Kerr Avenue
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame logo
Golf tournament, banquet planned for Greater Wilmington Sports Hall Of Fame weekend
This year’s event will include pipe bands, heavy athletics, dancing, food vendors and beer.
Port City Highland Games to be held in June benefiting paws4vets
Jaime Rhodes was approved as the next Principal of South Brunswick Middle School on May 2, 2023
Jaime Rhodes named principal of South Brunswick Middle School
Owen Feest and McKenzie Shipp of Pender EMS receiving the N.C. Paramedic Competition plaque...
Pender EMS team wins state paramedic competition