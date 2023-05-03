Wilmington City Council appoints Meredith Everhart as city attorney

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council voted at their meeting on May 2 to appoint interim city attorney Meredith Everhart to take on the position permanently.

One of five positions appointed directly by the city council, Everheart was elevated to interim city attorney in October of 2022 after serving as the deputy city attorney. She has spent the last several months ‘leading the city’s legal office and representing the city in matters before state and federal courts.’

Everhart served as an assistant district attorney in Brunswick County for six years before joining Wilmington’s city attorney’s office in 2012. She spent four years in the same role in New Hanover County, spanning a career in cases in district and superior courts as well as working with local, state, and federal law enforcement and specializing in the prosecution of cases involving crimes against children

“The City of Wilmington is grateful to Meredith for her service as interim city attorney and for providing a steady hand during that office’s transition in leadership. Meredith has been an integral part of navigating our city through legal matters for more than a decade. The Council’s decision to appoint her as our next City Attorney expresses our belief that the City of Wilmington will continue to be well served by her legal counsel in this important role,” Mayor Bill Saffo said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.