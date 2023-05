LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s First Alert Weather team will be at the ACE Hardware in Leland on Wednesday, May 3, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. to answer your questions and program weather radios for your location.

You will also be able to buy a Midland Weather Radio at the event.

WECT staff members will program weather radios for free.

