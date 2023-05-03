UNCW public health teacher Jorge Figueroa passes away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW staff member Dr. Jorge L. Figueroa’s passing was announced by UNCW on its social media on Wednesday.

“Sending out prayers and condolences to the family of Dr. Jorge L. Figueroa, who passed away today. He was a staunch supporter and good friend of the Seahawks during his time as a faculty member in the College of Health and Human Services,” UNCW Athletics wrote on its Twitter.

Figueroa was known for attending each home men’s basketball team for the Seahawks and had tattoos on each of his arms of the current and 2015 UNCW Seahawks logos.

Jorge L. Figueroa (WECT)

Jorge Figueroa (UNCW Athletics)

Sending out prayers and condolences to the family of Dr. Jorge L. Figueroa, who passed away today. He was a staunch supporter and good friend of the Seahawks during his time as a faculty member in the College of Health and Human Services.#HawkYeah #UNCW @UNCWilmington pic.twitter.com/5ZIuXlEGNV — UNCW Athletics (@UNCWAthletics) May 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.