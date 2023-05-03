Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

UNCW public health teacher Jorge Figueroa passes away

Jorge L. Figueroa
Jorge L. Figueroa(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW staff member Dr. Jorge L. Figueroa’s passing was announced by UNCW on its social media on Wednesday.

“Sending out prayers and condolences to the family of Dr. Jorge L. Figueroa, who passed away today. He was a staunch supporter and good friend of the Seahawks during his time as a faculty member in the College of Health and Human Services,” UNCW Athletics wrote on its Twitter.

Figueroa was known for attending each home men’s basketball team for the Seahawks and had tattoos on each of his arms of the current and 2015 UNCW Seahawks logos.

Jorge L. Figueroa
Jorge L. Figueroa(WECT)
Jorge Figueroa
Jorge Figueroa(UNCW Athletics)
RELATED: Professor's love for UNCW the medicine that soothes him

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns
Andrew Drake Tyson (left) and Brian Anthony McGuirt (right)
Video shows police approach man waving bb gun at Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Curtis Malloy
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 59-year-old in Wilmington
Police: Armed robbery call leads to four-hour negotiation, shots fired at Wallace Walmart
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

North Carolina Blueberry Festival
Burgaw invites community to “Turn Our Town Blue” ahead of N.C. Blueberry Festival
Our military members are known to be heroes but three Marines from Surf City share a heroic...
Dogs reunited with Marines who saved them overseas
18-year-old charged in connection to spray painting, vandalism at Windsor Park community
Meredith Everhart, Wilmington City Attorney
Wilmington City Council appoints Meredith Everhart as city attorney
Town of Kure Beach Public Works Department is working to resolve water pressure issues
Kure Beach to host blood drive on May 12