Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Reward for jail escapee is now up to $70k

Alder Marin-Sotelo
Alder Marin-Sotelo(FBI)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, VA. (WITN) - The FBI and US Marshals Service are now offering a combined reward of $70,000 for information leading to the arrest of Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo who they say escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia.

Marin-Sotelo is wanted for escaping from the jail during the early Sunday when police say he climbed a fence at the jail and drove away in a red or burgundy Ford Mustang.

Sotelo and car
Sotelo and car(FBI)

Marin-Sotelo was in jail for federal weapons charges at the time of his escape. He is also charged with the murder of a sheriff’s deputy in Wake County in August of 2022.

On Monday police in North Carolina say they arrested Marin-Sotelo’s sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, and charged her with assisting in his escape by allegedly having the car left in the parking lot for Sotelo to use to flee.

The FBI says they obtained a federal arrest warrant for Marin-Sotelo on May 1st after he was charged with escape from custody.

Police say Marin-Sotelo may be driving an early 2000 model Ford Mustang with North Carolina temporary tags.

If you have any information about Marin-Sotelo, please contact your local police or FBI office.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns
Andrew Drake Tyson (left) and Brian Anthony McGuirt (right)
Video shows police approach man waving bb gun at Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Curtis Malloy
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 59-year-old in Wilmington
Police: Armed robbery call leads to four-hour negotiation, shots fired at Wallace Walmart
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

North Carolina Blueberry Festival
Burgaw invites community to “Turn Our Town Blue” ahead of N.C. Blueberry Festival
Our military members are known to be heroes but three Marines from Surf City share a heroic...
Dogs reunited with Marines who saved them overseas
18-year-old charged in connection to spray painting, vandalism at Windsor Park community
Meredith Everhart, Wilmington City Attorney
Wilmington City Council appoints Meredith Everhart as city attorney
Town of Kure Beach Public Works Department is working to resolve water pressure issues
Kure Beach to host blood drive on May 12