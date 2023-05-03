Port City Highland Games to be held in June benefiting paws4vets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Port City Highland Games are scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, according to an announcement from paws4people.

“The games benefit the paws4vets program. The paws4vets Assistance Dog Placement Program provides customized Assistance Dogs to Veterans, Service Members, and their dependents with physical, neurological, psychiatric, or emotional disabilities. This program has been providing some of the world’s most highly trained Service Dogs to our Wounded Veterans and Military Dependents since 2008,” states the paws4people release.

To be held rain or shine, the games will be played at 3600 Randall Parkway, behind the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Taxpayer Assistance Center.

“This year, the Port City Highland Games will be hosting The East Coast Women’s Championship, which includes women who live all over the country but traveled to a qualifying event and won. Also new to the games this year, Flying Machine Brewery will be the official beer sponsor and will be releasing a special Scottish beer the day before the games. Additionally, The British Motor Club of the Cape Fear will be joining the Port City Highland Games to host their Annual Car Show,” adds the announcement.

This year’s event will include pipe bands, heavy athletics, dancing, food vendors and beer. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets on the day of the event with cash or online here.

“Thanks to the assistance of the Scottish Society of Wilmington, there will be several clans in attendance, as well as many other authentic cultural events. Please join paws4vets and The Port City Highland Games for a weekend of athletics, family fun, and supporting a great mission that transforms lives.”

For more information, please visit the event Facebook page or the event website.

