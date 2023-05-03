Police: Armed robbery call leads to four-hour negotiation, shots fired at Wallace Walmart

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallace Police Department received a call in reference to an armed robbery at the Walmart in Wallace at 2:11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

According to an announcement from the Wallace PD, when officers arrived to the store’s loading docks, they encountered a male suspect sitting in the driver’s seat of a delivery truck who placed a firearm under his chin.

The suspect allegedly told officers, “Either you’re going to shoot me or I’m going to shoot myself.”

Negotiations ensued, and the Wallace PD called for assistance from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. State Highway Patrol, Duplin EMS, Pender Fire and EMS and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

After four hours, the suspect allegedly turned his firearm, described by authorities as a rifle, towards law enforcement. Shots were fired and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. No officers were injured in this incident.

Officials say charges are forthcoming and additional updates will be shared once more information becomes available.

“We thank all of our partners listed above for there prompt assistance. And we thank our friends at Walmart for their cooperation while we handled the investigation. We ask that you remain patient as this is an ongoing investigation. More information, including the suspect’s name, will be released soon,” states the Facebook release from the Wallace PD.

