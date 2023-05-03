Senior Connect
Pender EMS team wins state paramedic competition

Owen Feest and McKenzie Shipp of Pender EMS receiving the N.C. Paramedic Competition plaque...
Owen Feest and McKenzie Shipp of Pender EMS receiving the N.C. Paramedic Competition plaque from N.C. Office of Emergency Medical Services Chief Tom Mitchell(N.C. Department of Health and Human Services)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - McKenzie Shipp and Owen Feest competed as the Pender Emergency Medical Services team and earned top honors at the 31st Annual Paramedic Competition in Greensboro on Sunday, April 30.

“Shipp and Feest were among six top teams from across the state in this year’s competition, part of the North Carolina EMS Expo — an educational conference that brings together paramedics, EMTs and county emergency services directors to sharpen their skills with presentations from faculty from across the state and the U.S,” states an announcement from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Each team faces the same scenario in the competition; this year’s setup involved multiple gunshot victims at a live music show at a bar and grill. This marks the first title win in the county’s history.

“The Pender team out-performed five other pairs of regional champions selected following competitions in March from Iredell, Guilford and Rowan counties, along with FirstHealth of Chatham County. Rounding out the competition was Mecklenburg EMS who was in Greensboro defending their back-to-back championships from the two most recent years of competition,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

