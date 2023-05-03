Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Overnight fire severely damages home in Elizabethtown

The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a home fire just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May...
The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a home fire just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3.(Elizabethtown Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabethtown Fire Department “C” Shift crews responded to a house fire at 105 Willis Street just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

“Engine 552 arrived to find this single story home with heavy fire already through the roof. Crew members quickly deployed hose lines in an attempt to bring the fire under control. The home suffered severe damage and the fire appeared to originate in the attic,” states a social media post from the Elizabethtown Fire Department.

Per the EFD, the people in the home made it out safely, and no firefighters received injuries.

The EFD says the call came after a busy day: the department had seven calls on Tuesday including medical responses, fire alarm activations and brush fires.

“Many thanks to our personnel for assisting with the higher volume of calls the last 24 hours and to our mutual aid stations for their response!” the post states.

The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a home fire just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May...
The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a home fire just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3.(Elizabethtown Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns
Andrew Drake Tyson (left) and Brian Anthony McGuirt (right)
Video shows police approach man waving bb gun at Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Curtis Malloy
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 59-year-old in Wilmington
Fire at N Kerr Avenue on Monday evening.
Fire contained but still burning after lightning strike at N Kerr Avenue
Larry Rivers Spin
‘Gator was love and laughter in any room he entered’: Willie Stargell Foundation mourns the passing of longtime celebrity guest, Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers

Latest News

The Elizabethtown Police Department announced on Wednesday, May 3 that they are looking for...
Elizabethtown police seeking public assistance in identifying larceny suspects
Jaime Rhodes was approved as the next Principal of South Brunswick Middle School on May 2, 2023
Jaime Rhodes named principal of South Brunswick Middle School
Owen Feest and McKenzie Shipp of Pender EMS receiving the N.C. Paramedic Competition plaque...
Pender EMS team wins state paramedic competition
New Hanover County Health and Human Services building.
New Hanover County to offer vaccines for international travel