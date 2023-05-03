Overnight fire severely damages home in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabethtown Fire Department “C” Shift crews responded to a house fire at 105 Willis Street just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

“Engine 552 arrived to find this single story home with heavy fire already through the roof. Crew members quickly deployed hose lines in an attempt to bring the fire under control. The home suffered severe damage and the fire appeared to originate in the attic,” states a social media post from the Elizabethtown Fire Department.

Per the EFD, the people in the home made it out safely, and no firefighters received injuries.

The EFD says the call came after a busy day: the department had seven calls on Tuesday including medical responses, fire alarm activations and brush fires.

“Many thanks to our personnel for assisting with the higher volume of calls the last 24 hours and to our mutual aid stations for their response!” the post states.

The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a home fire just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3. (Elizabethtown Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.