North Carolina Strawberry Festival kicks off with live music, dancing, and community dinner

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of people gathered from near and far for the start of the 90th annual North Carolina Strawberry Festival on Tuesday evening.

The festival kicked off with live music from the Blackwater Band and a big community dinner.

Ronald Worthington is originally from Chadbourn but moved to Ocean Isle Beach about 20 years ago. He still comes back for the North Carolina Strawberry Festival every year.

“Oh, good memories. Oh man, the first thing I’ll remember was getting out of school that day, half day of school and then you would see the bands, the buses come in with bands and you had the bagpipes,” Ronald Worthington said. “We would ride in the parade sometimes with the cub scouts and boy scouts on the fire truck. Eventually, when I was 12 years old, one of my buddies and I would ride a unicycle in the parade.”

He said this year is extra special because he gets to bring his granddaughter for the first time.

“My granddaughter, she’s 4-years-old, this will be her first time at the parade. I think she’s excited,” Worthington added.

But one of his favorite parts? The sweets.

“You always had the strawberry shortcake. That was so good,” Worthington said.

He said he knows the festival is growing each year and is looking forward to seeing the turnout this weekend.

On Friday, WECT will be live throughout the day in Chadbourn to kick off Highway 6 at the North Carolina Strawberry Festival.

