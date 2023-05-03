Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County to offer vaccines for international travel

New Hanover County Health and Human Services building.
New Hanover County Health and Human Services building.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County will begin offering vaccines for international travel at its Health and Human Services International Travel Clinic on Tuesday, May 9.

The clinic will provide vaccines including yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, rabies, typhoid fever and other typical vaccinations, according to an announcement from the county.

“The types of immunizations needed to be protected for travel abroad are not always easy to find as primary medical providers aren’t able to have these vaccinations on-hand, often requiring residents to drive several hours away to receive these crucial services,” said NHC Health Director Jon Campbell. “This International Travel Clinic is something we believe will fill a need for our residents and will help keep them safe as they explore the world.”

If you’d like to get vaccinated, you will need to sign up online for a consultation with Health and Human Services staff. You can schedule appointments by emailing travel_clinic_info@nhcgov.com or calling 910-798-6529. Vaccine appointments will be scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Payment for the consultation and vaccines will be collected at the time of service. While insurance does not traditionally cover travel vaccines, Health and Human Services will file a claim and provide reimbursement if insurance does cover the claim,” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns
Andrew Drake Tyson (left) and Brian Anthony McGuirt (right)
Video shows police approach man waving bb gun at Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Curtis Malloy
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 59-year-old in Wilmington
Fire at N Kerr Avenue on Monday evening.
Fire contained but still burning after lightning strike at N Kerr Avenue
Larry Rivers Spin
‘Gator was love and laughter in any room he entered’: Willie Stargell Foundation mourns the passing of longtime celebrity guest, Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers

Latest News

The Elizabethtown Police Department announced on Wednesday, May 3 that they are looking for...
Elizabethtown police seeking public assistance in identifying larceny suspects
Jaime Rhodes was approved as the next Principal of South Brunswick Middle School on May 2, 2023
Jaime Rhodes named principal of South Brunswick Middle School
Owen Feest and McKenzie Shipp of Pender EMS receiving the N.C. Paramedic Competition plaque...
Pender EMS team wins state paramedic competition
The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a home fire just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May...
Overnight fire severely damages home in Elizabethtown