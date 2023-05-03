New Hanover County to offer vaccines for international travel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County will begin offering vaccines for international travel at its Health and Human Services International Travel Clinic on Tuesday, May 9.

The clinic will provide vaccines including yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, rabies, typhoid fever and other typical vaccinations, according to an announcement from the county.

“The types of immunizations needed to be protected for travel abroad are not always easy to find as primary medical providers aren’t able to have these vaccinations on-hand, often requiring residents to drive several hours away to receive these crucial services,” said NHC Health Director Jon Campbell. “This International Travel Clinic is something we believe will fill a need for our residents and will help keep them safe as they explore the world.”

If you’d like to get vaccinated, you will need to sign up online for a consultation with Health and Human Services staff. You can schedule appointments by emailing travel_clinic_info@nhcgov.com or calling 910-798-6529. Vaccine appointments will be scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Payment for the consultation and vaccines will be collected at the time of service. While insurance does not traditionally cover travel vaccines, Health and Human Services will file a claim and provide reimbursement if insurance does cover the claim,” the announcement states.

