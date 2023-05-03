NC Republican lawmakers seek to move bill restricting abortion access through General Assembly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Republican lawmakers are working to pass Senate Bill 20 through the General Assembly. If signed into law, the bill would outlaw abortions in most cases after 12 weeks of pregnancy, increase state funding for paid parental leave, and expand access to healthcare for women and children.

Molly Rivera with Planned Parenthood says the 12-week period for access to abortions, or 10 weeks for medication abortions, is too restrictive.

“We do believe that this will end up being an insurmountable barrier for many people,” said Rivera.

The bill outlines the process someone seeking medication would have to go through for the procedure, including three trips to a clinic. The first visit would be to meet with a doctor and sign consent forms, the second visit would be for the doctor to administer the drug, and the third visit would be for a follow-up meeting.

“There are just 14 clinics in the state. They’re concentrated in nine counties in more metropolitan areas,” said Rivera. “So, for anyone living in other parts of the state, you’re already driving hours to an abortion clinic. And so now, just to get a medication abortion, which involves taking two pills, you will have to go into a clinic three different times.”

The bill includes exceptions to the 12-week ban in cases of rape, incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger.

North Carolina currently has a ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Caitlin Connors with Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America says the proposed legislation is a step in the right direction.

“It’s a very positive step forward for the state of North Carolina, who, as you mentioned, currently has 20-week abortions allowable in the state, making them a destination, a tourism location, for abortion within the United States,” said Connors.

Connors touts the expanded access to healthcare and additional funding for paid parental leave included in Senate Bill 20.

“The state of North Carolina has a real opportunity here to protect life, to support moms. And so, we look forward to the legislature acting on this piece of legislation and supporting the bill,” said Connors.

Republican lawmakers hope to pass the bill through the General Assembly by the end of the week. Governor Roy Cooper says he will veto the bill, but Republicans have enough seats in each chamber of the General Assembly to override a veto if every member votes along party lines.

