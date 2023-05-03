Kure Beach to host blood drive on May 12

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Kure Beach is set to host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, May 12.

The drive will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kure Beach Community Center.

To schedule a donation, you can visit the Red Cross website and type “Kure” or “28449″ into the “Find a Blood Drive” search bar.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

“We appreciate any effort, whether through blood donation or helping spread the word, to help make this drive a success,” states the announcement from Kure Beach.

