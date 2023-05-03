Jaime Rhodes named principal of South Brunswick Middle School

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jaime Rhodes was approved as the next principal of South Brunswick Middle School at the Brunswick County Board of Education Meeting on Tuesday, May 2.

“Ms. Rhodes currently serves as an Assistant Principal at North Brunswick High School. Ms. Rhodes has previously worked in New Hanover County Schools as a Special Education Liaison and Secondary Transition Specialist, Special Education Department Chair, and Special Education Teacher,” states an announcement from Brunswick County Schools.

She has a Master of Executive Leadership Studies add-on licensure from Gardner Webb University, a Master of Art: Special Education from East Carolina University, and a Bachelor of Arts: Recreational Therapy from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

According to BCS, Rhodes will transition to the role at a date that hasn’t yet been determined.

“Please join Brunswick County Schools in congratulating Ms. Rhodes on her new role as Principal of South Brunswick Middle School!” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.