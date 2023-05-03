Hurricane Preparedness Week: Inland flooding, risks for communities away from the beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Monday, May 1, marked the beginning of Hurricane Preparedness Week, and with the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season just under a month away, it is important for members of the community, including those who may not live at the beach, to understand the risks that these storms bring.

First Alert Weather’s Eric Davis explains how inland communities often feel the brunt of hurricanes.

