Golf tournament, banquet planned for Greater Wilmington Sports Hall Of Fame weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple events are set for this weekend in honor of the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame 2023 inductees.

This year’s inductees are Jennifer Alley, Eddie Biedenbach, Al Pastore, Mark Scalf and William Murphy.

On Saturday, May 6, a golf tournament at Wilmington Municipal Golf will be held with registration at 8 a.m. and shotgun beginning at 9 a.m. You can book your t-time here.

The next evening, the hall of fame banquet will be held at the Wilmington Convention Center with a reception and auction at 5 p.m. and a dinner and induction ceremony at 6 p.m.

You can buy tickets for the banquet here.

“We honored our first class of inductees in 2006 and have continued the tradition of honoring four or five individuals each year at our Legends Induction Banquet,” states the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame website. “We are a non-profit organization and survive due to the hard work of our Board of Directors and the goodwill of the greater Wilmington community.”

