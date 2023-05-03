Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: cool breezes to slowly settle

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, May 2, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Under the influence of a large, blustery Great Lakes low pressure system, expect crisp, brisk, and, at times, outright windy weather to redevelop across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Amid westerlies that will continue to gust well into the 20s mph and locally over 30 mph, temperatures will have to scrape their way to the lower to locally middle 70s for afternoon highs. Sunny or partly cloudy skies and an outside chance of a quick sprinkle or shower complete your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday.

Expect a nice Thursday with lots of sunshine, a noticeable but lighter northwest breeze, comfy humidity levels, and temperatures likely reaching a bit deeper into the pleasant 70s after spending some time in the nippy 40s and 50s first thing. After Thursday, your First Alert Forecast restarts rain chances, including 10% for Friday, 20 to 30% for Friday night, 50% for Saturday and Saturday night, and 20 to 30% for Sunday. So, odds favor a decent amount of dry time between Friday and Sunday and, at least for now, the risk of severe storms looks low.

See more with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

See North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week content on WECT News and wect.com/hurricane!

