Elizabethtown police seeking public assistance in identifying larceny suspects
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department announced on Wednesday, May 3, that it is looking for larceny suspects in two cases.
Pictured below, anyone with information about the following individual is asked to contact Sgt. Davis at (910) 862-3125. Police would like to question them in reference to a larceny that took place at CVS on April 18.
You are asked to contact Lt. Cheshire if you can identify the suspect pictured below. Authorities would like to question them in reference to a larceny that occurred at Walmart on April 16.
