Coastal BUDS to host swim camp for people with disabilities

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal BUDS will host its third annual iCan Swim Camp for June 12-16 at Brunswick Community College for children with disabilities.

“The camp focuses on helping each participant age 3 and older work toward their individual aquatic goals. The camp is provided in partnership with iCan Shine, an international non-profit organization that provides recreational programs for individuals with disabilities. 24 individuals with Down syndrome and other disabilities are expected to participate,” the announcement from Coastal BUDS states.

The swim camp is full, you can join the waitlist here.

Coastal BUDS is also looking for volunteers who are at least 15 years old and comfortable in the water. No previous experience with people with disabilities or special swimming skills is required to volunteer. You can register to volunteer online here.

