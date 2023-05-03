Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Coastal BUDS to host swim camp for people with disabilities

(Dru Loman)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal BUDS will host its third annual iCan Swim Camp for June 12-16 at Brunswick Community College for children with disabilities.

“The camp focuses on helping each participant age 3 and older work toward their individual aquatic goals. The camp is provided in partnership with iCan Shine, an international non-profit organization that provides recreational programs for individuals with disabilities. 24 individuals with Down syndrome and other disabilities are expected to participate,” the announcement from Coastal BUDS states.

The swim camp is full, you can join the waitlist here.

Coastal BUDS is also looking for volunteers who are at least 15 years old and comfortable in the water. No previous experience with people with disabilities or special swimming skills is required to volunteer. You can register to volunteer online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns
Andrew Drake Tyson (left) and Brian Anthony McGuirt (right)
Video shows police approach man waving bb gun at Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Curtis Malloy
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 59-year-old in Wilmington
Fire at N Kerr Avenue on Monday evening.
Fire contained but still burning after lightning strike at N Kerr Avenue
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

Each team faces the same scenario in the competition; this year’s setup involved multiple...
Pender EMS team wins state paramedic competition
The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame logo
Golf tournament, banquet planned for Greater Wilmington Sports Hall Of Fame weekend
This year’s event will include pipe bands, heavy athletics, dancing, food vendors and beer.
Port City Highland Games to be held in June benefiting paws4vets
A conceptual design for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC Wilmington Branch
Wilmington food bank to hold community open house at new facility