Coast Guard medevacs burn victim some 175 miles off Morehead City

The Coast Guard said a crewmember on a Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier was using the ship’s...
The Coast Guard said a crewmember on a Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier was using the ship’s incinerator when he was burned.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a burn victim off a ship that was some 175 miles east of Morehead City earlier today.

The Coast Guard said a crewmember on the Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier was using the ship’s incinerator when he was burned.

A helicopter from Elizabeth City safely hoisted the crewman off the 650-foot-long ship and took him to Norfolk Sentara Hospital for treatment.

