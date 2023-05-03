Coast Guard medevacs burn victim some 175 miles off Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a burn victim off a ship that was some 175 miles east of Morehead City earlier today.

The Coast Guard said a crewmember on the Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier was using the ship’s incinerator when he was burned.

A helicopter from Elizabeth City safely hoisted the crewman off the 650-foot-long ship and took him to Norfolk Sentara Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.