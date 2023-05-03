Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Cape Fear Elementary teacher given award by UNCW Watson College of Education

Chris Wirszyla
Chris Wirszyla(Pender County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Physical education teacher Dr. Chris Wirszyla of Cape Fear Elementary was announced as the spring 2023 recipient of the UNCW Watson College of Education Roy E. Harkin Teacher Recognition Award.

The annual award recognizes contributions to the preparation of future teachers by demonstrating excellence as a professional development system partner.

“Your nomination for this award paints a picture of support and dedication to your school, your colleagues, and to the Watson College of Education, students placed at Cape Fear Elementary School. Our faculty and students appreciate the opportunity to partner with a teacher of your caliber!” a press release about the award said of Wirszyla.

A plaque recognizing the award recipients is held on display in the Watson College of Education building.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns
Andrew Drake Tyson (left) and Brian Anthony McGuirt (right)
Video shows police approach man waving bb gun at Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Curtis Malloy
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 59-year-old in Wilmington
Police: Armed robbery call leads to four-hour negotiation, shots fired at Wallace Walmart
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

The WECT First Alert Weather team takes part in a weather radio programming event at ACE...
WECT takes part in weather radio programming event in Leland
The North Carolina Legislative building in downtown Raleigh.
NC Republican lawmakers seek to move bill restricting abortion access through General Assembly
NC Republican lawmakers seek to move bill restricting abortion access through General Assembly
WECT takes part in weather radio programming event in Leland