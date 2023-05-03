Cape Fear Elementary teacher given award by UNCW Watson College of Education

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Physical education teacher Dr. Chris Wirszyla of Cape Fear Elementary was announced as the spring 2023 recipient of the UNCW Watson College of Education Roy E. Harkin Teacher Recognition Award.

The annual award recognizes contributions to the preparation of future teachers by demonstrating excellence as a professional development system partner.

“Your nomination for this award paints a picture of support and dedication to your school, your colleagues, and to the Watson College of Education, students placed at Cape Fear Elementary School. Our faculty and students appreciate the opportunity to partner with a teacher of your caliber!” a press release about the award said of Wirszyla.

A plaque recognizing the award recipients is held on display in the Watson College of Education building.

