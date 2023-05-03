Senior Connect
18-year-old charged in connection to spray painting, vandalism at Windsor Park community

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland resident Nicholas Steven Ramsey has been charged with 16 counts of injury to personal property in connection to vandalism at the Windsor Park community on May 1.

“Several instances of property damage, including the spray painting of numerous street signs and residential vehicles were reported. Two law enforcement vehicles from other jurisdictions were also damaged during the incident, as well as damage to the community pool and clubhouse,” states an announcement from the Town of Leland.

According to the town, investigators believe he acted with a juvenile who will not be named.

“The Office of Juvenile Justice will be handling the disposition of the juvenile’s case,” the announcement continues.

Ramsey was arrested, held under a $10,000 unsecured bond at the county jail and charged with 16 counts of injury to personal property, one count of trespassing and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

