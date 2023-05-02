Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department to hold UAS Training Flight Operation at downtown area

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department will hold a UAS Training Flight Operation on Wednesday, May 3, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. near McRae Street.

The public should not be alarmed if they see multiple drones in the air or rescue boats in the water.

WPD Marine Unit will also be involved in the exercise.

