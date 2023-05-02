Wilmington Police Department to hold UAS Training Flight Operation at downtown area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department will hold a UAS Training Flight Operation on Wednesday, May 3, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. near McRae Street.

The public should not be alarmed if they see multiple drones in the air or rescue boats in the water.

WPD Marine Unit will also be involved in the exercise.

