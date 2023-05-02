U.S. 76 bridge in Columbus County to be replaced

FAIR BLUFF, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are set to begin replacing the U.S. 76 bridge and other improvements near Gapway Swamp in Columbus County, near the South Carolina border, after May 31.

“The bridge was built in 1927 and has reached the end of its service life. The project will require U.S. 76 to close while the bridge is replaced. As part of this contract, two secondary roads for the detour route will be resurfaced and improved before the bridge replacement gets underway. The improvements total almost 3 miles and will make Irvin Enzor Road and Hinsons Crossroads safer for commercial truck traffic and other drivers,” states an announcement from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The $3.8 million contract will pay for the bridge replacements and also add two feet of paved shoulders on Irvin Enzor Road and Hinsons Crossroads.

Charlotte-based ES Wagner Co. LLC will have from June to summer of 2024 to complete the work.

“When the contractor is ready to close U.S. 76 to demolish the bridge, NCDOT will post a notice at DriveNC.gov; people can search under ‘Columbus County.’ The detour will consist of Irvin Enzor Road, Hinsons Crossroads, N.C. 904 and Main Street,” the announcement continues.

