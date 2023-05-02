UNCW men’s tennis team draws Duke in NCAA Championship Tournament

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The CAA men’s tennis champions from UNCW men’s tennis team will travel to take on 12th-seeded Duke in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship.

The Seahawks, who finished 17-7 on their way to the team’s third straight CAA title, will join the Blue Devils (20-6) along with #22 Auburn (17-11) and #40 Cornell (17-6) in the regional at Amber Tennis Stadium on the Duke campus. UNCW and Duke will meet at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

UNCW, led by Coach Mait DuBois, has won 13 of their last 15 matches, including sweeps of Hofstra, Drexel and Elon in the CAA Championship. Duke fell to #5 Virginia in the ACC tournament championship. UNCW’s lone NCAA tournament victory came in the 2013 Durham Regional when the Seahawks defeated South Carolina 4-0.

First and second-round matches in the NCAA Championship take place this weekend, with winners advancing on to the Super Regionals on May 12-13. The men’s team championship is scheduled for May 20, at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

Selections for the NCAA individual singles and doubles championships will be released on Tuesday, May 2.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.