Two arrests after police say man waved gun around Carolina Beach Boardwalk

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Two men were arrested at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk on Monday after police say one of them was waving a gun around.

The calls came in around 6:30 p.m. of a man carrying a gun.

Two men were arrested in the incident, and their charges and identities are currently unknown.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

