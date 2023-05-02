Senior Connect
Tractor trailer driver’s took illegal left turn, killing motorcyclist in crash

Alexander Harb, 61, was charged in a tractor trailer/motorcycle crash that killed the...
Alexander Harb, 61, was charged in a tractor trailer/motorcycle crash that killed the motorcyclist.(South Windsor Police)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A tractor trailer driver from Alabama faces a negligent homicide charge for a crash that killed a man in Connecticut last fall.

Authorities said 61-year-old Alexander Harb was arrested Monday for the Sept. 30, 2022 crash.

Police said Harb made an illegal left turn at the intersection of Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street in South Windsor. He reportedly took the turn in front of a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, who police identified as 24-year-old Nathan Eberly, died from the crash.

Harb turned himself in on an active arrest warrant at the South Windsor Police headquarters.

Harb was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and left turn failure to yield right of way.

Police said he was released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

