Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Third stabbing reported in California university town

Two people were stabbed to death at parks in Davis, California. (Source: KCRA/CNN)
By KCRA staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Calif. (KCRA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a third stabbing attack in less than a week.

The latest happened Monday at a transient camp near the University of California Davis.

Authorities said the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times through a tent.

The woman is in critical condition at UC Davis Medical Center.

The suspect was last seen running away.

UC Davis is working with agencies from the Yolo and Sacramento areas to search for the suspect using drones and canines.

On Monday, the university announced it has added extra security and increased transportation to escort students off campus.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Bradford in court on Monday, May 1
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole; 911 call reveals new details
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon
Andrew Drake Tyson (left) and Brian Anthony McGuirt (right)
Police release identity of two arrested after gun allegedly waved around Carolina Beach Boardwalk
One person was injured and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
One injured following two-vehicle crash on Carolina Beach Road
(MGN)
70 hogs dead after 18-wheeler crash in Bladen County

Latest News

City council considering upgrades to courts at Althea Gibson Tennis Complex
City council to consider upgrading courts at Althea Gibson Tennis Complex
Wendy's brings back the Strawberry Frosty.
Wendy’s brings back the Strawberry Frosty for summer
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge
Video appears to show a passenger repeatedly hitting a United Airlines flight attendant before...
GRAPHIC: Passenger allegedly punches United Airlines employee before flight
Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand,...
Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores