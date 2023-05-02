Sylvan Esso and GRRL to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sylvan Esso is bringing the No Rules Tour to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater for a concert with GRRL on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website, or you can access the presale with the code “ICONIC”. Tickets will also be available at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office on Friday.

Electronic Duo Sylvan Esso is comprised of Amelia Randall Meath and Nicholas Sanborn and touring with their 2022 album No Rules Sandy.

The concert is branded as part of the venue’s REV Rocks Concert Series.

