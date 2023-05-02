Strawberry farmers prepare for NC Strawberry Festival

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - In southeastern North Carolina, strawberry farmers have built a name for themselves as customers from as far away as Sweden stop by to get a gallon of sweet berries.

“I’ve got people that’ll drive from West Virginia, High Point, Greensboro and there’s stands all along the way,” said Chandler Worley, who owns Chandler Worley Family Farm.

North Carolina ranks third in the nation for strawberry production, many coming from small- and medium-sized family farms like Worley’s.

“It just makes me feel good,” said Worley. “I deal with my customers every day. They’ll call and say ‘Chandler, will you save us some strawberries?’ -- ‘Oh yeah, how many you want?’”

With customers and customer service like that, it’s easy to understand why Columbus County has been home to the North Carolina Strawberry Festival for nearly 100 years.

The Chandler Worley Family Farm sells about 20 thousand pounds of strawberries every year.

“On Mondays, we’ll pick about 80 gallons,” said Worley. “On Tuesday, we’ll pick about 50 gallons.”

This year will be no different, though warmer weather means the plants are hitting their peak earlier than usual. Still, Worley says there are plenty to go around and the early peak might work out for the better.

“Now, the later in the season, the strawberry gets sweeter,” said Worley.

That means a shorter shelf life, though, so no matter what you plan to do with your basket, you’ll want to get them quick and eat them quicker.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.