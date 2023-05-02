Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Strawberry farmers prepare for NC Strawberry Festival

In southeastern North Carolina, strawberry farmers have built a name for themselves as...
In southeastern North Carolina, strawberry farmers have built a name for themselves as customers from as far away as Sweden stop by to get a gallon of sweet berries.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - In southeastern North Carolina, strawberry farmers have built a name for themselves as customers from as far away as Sweden stop by to get a gallon of sweet berries.

“I’ve got people that’ll drive from West Virginia, High Point, Greensboro and there’s stands all along the way,” said Chandler Worley, who owns Chandler Worley Family Farm.

North Carolina ranks third in the nation for strawberry production, many coming from small- and medium-sized family farms like Worley’s.

“It just makes me feel good,” said Worley. “I deal with my customers every day. They’ll call and say ‘Chandler, will you save us some strawberries?’ -- ‘Oh yeah, how many you want?’”

With customers and customer service like that, it’s easy to understand why Columbus County has been home to the North Carolina Strawberry Festival for nearly 100 years.

Related: Chadbourn natives remember NC Strawberry Festival from back in the day

The Chandler Worley Family Farm sells about 20 thousand pounds of strawberries every year.

“On Mondays, we’ll pick about 80 gallons,” said Worley. “On Tuesday, we’ll pick about 50 gallons.”

This year will be no different, though warmer weather means the plants are hitting their peak earlier than usual. Still, Worley says there are plenty to go around and the early peak might work out for the better.

“Now, the later in the season, the strawberry gets sweeter,” said Worley.

That means a shorter shelf life, though, so no matter what you plan to do with your basket, you’ll want to get them quick and eat them quicker.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Bradford in court on Monday, May 1
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole; 911 call reveals new details
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon
One person was injured and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
One injured following two-vehicle crash on Carolina Beach Road
(MGN)
70 hogs dead after 18-wheeler crash in Bladen County
Two arrested after police say man waved gun around Carolina Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

With the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season just under a month away it’s time to...
Hurricane Preparedness Week : Making your hurricane prep kit
The Wilson Center
Billy Ocean to perform at the Wilson Center
Larry Rivers Spin
‘Gator was love and laughter in any room he entered’: Willie Stargell Foundation mourns the passing of longtime celebrity guest, Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers
A NC Civil Rights Trail marker for Hubert Eaton
Historic trail marker installed honoring life and legacy of local leader, activist