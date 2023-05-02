Southport, Up Your Arts announce 2023 ‘Plein Air’ festival

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Up Your Arts and the City of Southport have announced that the 2023 Southport Plein Air Festival will be held May 18 to 20.

According to the event website, the festival is open to all artists. This year’s event will consist of three days of painting, food trucks, an awards ceremony and art sale and other activities.

“Not only are there an incredible variety of locations for artists to paint our amazing landscapes throughout Southport, we also host a reception for residents and visitors to meet and greet the artists with great food, live music, and painting demonstrations; and we sponsor Kids’ Plein Air activities free to the general public that also showcase creative performance artists,” states the Up Your Arts website.

For more information, including how to register and the full schedule of events, please visit the 2023 Southport Plein Air Festival website.

“The event culminates in our famous Wet Paint Sale where residents and visitors clamor to buy unique artworks created during the event by participating artists,” Up Your Arts adds.

