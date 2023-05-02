Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Southport, Up Your Arts announce 2023 ‘Plein Air’ festival

The City of Southport
The City of Southport(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Up Your Arts and the City of Southport have announced that the 2023 Southport Plein Air Festival will be held May 18 to 20.

According to the event website, the festival is open to all artists. This year’s event will consist of three days of painting, food trucks, an awards ceremony and art sale and other activities.

“Not only are there an incredible variety of locations for artists to paint our amazing landscapes throughout Southport, we also host a reception for residents and visitors to meet and greet the artists with great food, live music, and painting demonstrations; and we sponsor Kids’ Plein Air activities free to the general public that also showcase creative performance artists,” states the Up Your Arts website.

For more information, including how to register and the full schedule of events, please visit the 2023 Southport Plein Air Festival website.

“The event culminates in our famous Wet Paint Sale where residents and visitors clamor to buy unique artworks created during the event by participating artists,” Up Your Arts adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Bradford in court on Monday, May 1
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole; 911 call reveals new details
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon
Andrew Drake Tyson (left) and Brian Anthony McGuirt (right)
Police release identity of two arrested after gun allegedly waved around Carolina Beach Boardwalk
One person was injured and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
One injured following two-vehicle crash on Carolina Beach Road
(MGN)
70 hogs dead after 18-wheeler crash in Bladen County

Latest News

Prepping for NC Strawberry Festival
Behind the scenes as the community prepares for the 2023 NC Strawberry Festival
Allie and Amber adopted Frankie from foster care.
A Forever Family success story Part 2: Frankie
Drive-By Truckers are set to play a concert with American Aquarium on Oct. 5 at Greenfield Lake...
Drive-By Truckers to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office to host annual blood drive