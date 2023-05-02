Senior Connect
Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in custody

A man turned himself in after a shooting at a Memphis TV station, authorities said. (WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police surrounded an area of South Highland Street near the University of Memphis on Tuesday after a shooting at a TV station.

WHBQ, a Fox affiliate, reports a shot was fired inside their lobby, but no one was injured.

Memphis police say the suspect was taken into custody after 1 p.m.

Police say the armed person was sheltered inside Ubee’s, a hamburger restaurant nearby, for more than an hour until crisis negotiators were able to convince the suspect to turn himself in.

University officials say police were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for an “active shooter situation” near Highland and Midland Avenue.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene.

Businesses in the area of Highland and Walker Avenue were placed on lockdown after the shot was fired.

Police say the man wanted to speak with the news team, but ended up firing a shot into glass at the station with an AR-style rifle. It’s unclear if the shot was fired on accident or with malice.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

