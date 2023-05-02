Senior Connect
Parents shot in front of children during Ohio home invasion, police say

By WSYX Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - Authorities in Ohio say a father was killed and a mother critically injured in a home invasion turned shooting that their children witnessed.

Police say the Sunday night incident apparently began as a home invasion in Columbus, Ohio. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 11:57 p.m.

Brandon Gilliam, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 28-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Officers say the two victims lived together and were the parents of the five children in the home.

The initial investigation revealed that someone forced entry into the house and fired shots. Police say some of the children witnessed the shooting and helped their mother call 911.

None of the children were physically hurt. They were placed with Franklin County Children Services overnight, and police say other family members have been in contact with the agency.

Detectives are trying to determine the motive for the shooting and how many people were involved. No suspect information has been released.

