North Carolina Republicans to introduce new abortion restrictions

GOP leaders for the state Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday scheduled a 6 p.m. press conference to explain their proposal, which some Republican lawmakers have been developing privately for months.
By Paul Specht
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Republicans in the North Carolina legislature are introducing plans to impose tighter abortion restrictions in the state.

State law currently bans abortions after 20 weeks, unless needed later on to save the mother’s life.

The announcement comes less than a month after House Speaker Tim Moore said Republicans had reached a “consensus position” to ban the procedure after about 12 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormalities and to protect the mother’s life. At the time, he said GOP leaders were not yet ready to file the legislation.

You can read the full story on WRAL here.

