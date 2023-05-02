Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NC Republican leader: ‘Consensus’ emerging to ban abortion after 12 weeks, with exceptions

Speaker of the House Tim Moore said Thursday that details still need to be worked out, but “at a high level” GOP lawmakers have consensus on a 12-week ban.
(WTVG)
By Travis Fain
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore said Thursday that Republican lawmakers have reached a “consensus position” to ban abortion in the state after about 12 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormalities and to protect the mother’s life.

Such a consensus could set the stage for a long-anticipated bill to change the state’s abortion laws, though Moore told reporters there’s no timetable in place to introduce that bill and that formal debate would likely wait until May.

State law currently bans abortions after 20 weeks, unless needed later on to save the mother’s life.

Moore, R-Cleveland, said that House and Senate Republicans — who hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers — “are close to being on the same page” on the bill and that details still need to be worked out.

“But at a high level, that [12 week] consensus position I think is what you’re going to see,” Moore said.

You can read the full story at WRAL here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Bradford in court on Monday, May 1
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole; 911 call reveals new details
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon
Andrew Drake Tyson (left) and Brian Anthony McGuirt (right)
Video shows police approach man waving bb gun at Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Fire at N Kerr Avenue on Monday evening.
Fire contained but still burning after lightning strike at N Kerr Avenue
One person was injured and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
One injured following two-vehicle crash on Carolina Beach Road

Latest News

Local Government Commission questions Wilmington leaders on pending purchase of Thermo Fisher building
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations to expand classroom library
City council considering upgrades to courts at Althea Gibson Tennis Complex
City council to consider upgrading courts at Althea Gibson Tennis Complex
Abortion law
North Carolina Republicans to introduce new abortion restrictions