NC Republican leader: ‘Consensus’ emerging to ban abortion after 12 weeks, with exceptions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore said Thursday that Republican lawmakers have reached a “consensus position” to ban abortion in the state after about 12 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormalities and to protect the mother’s life.

Such a consensus could set the stage for a long-anticipated bill to change the state’s abortion laws, though Moore told reporters there’s no timetable in place to introduce that bill and that formal debate would likely wait until May.

State law currently bans abortions after 20 weeks, unless needed later on to save the mother’s life.

Moore, R-Cleveland, said that House and Senate Republicans — who hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers — “are close to being on the same page” on the bill and that details still need to be worked out.

“But at a high level, that [12 week] consensus position I think is what you’re going to see,” Moore said.

