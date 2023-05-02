Man arrested, accused of stabbing 59-year-old in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested and charged following a stabbing and potentially a shooting on Monday, May 1, at the 400 block of Evans Street.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with the 59-year-old male victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being cut. The suspect also fired one round toward the victim but missed. 58-year-old Curtis Malloy previously fled the scene but units were able to locate him shortly after,” states an announcement from the Wilmington Police Department.

Police say they found multiple blades and a handgun in a nearby backpack and took Malloy into custody immediately.

Malloy has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging firearm in a reckless manner and possession of firearm by a felon. He’s being held at the county jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.