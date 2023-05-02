Local Government Commission questions Wilmington leaders on pending purchase of Thermo Fisher building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington city staff and council members met with the North Carolina Local Government Commission Tuesday to discuss the city’s plans to spend nearly $70 million to buy the Thermo Fisher building in downtown Wilmington.

The city says it plans to fund the purchase with existing money and does not plan to issue a tax rate increase. Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo says moving the city’s operations to one space while adding additional downtown parking spaces is necessary.

“We can spend $96 million on a municipal building and another $20-30 million for a parking deck in our northern downtown, which we will have to do. Or we can buy this campus and do it all for $68 million. I believe that is a good deal for the city and I believe that’s a good deal for the taxpayers that we represent,” said Saffo.

North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell, head of the Local Government Commission, had several questions about the city’s plans for the property. He and other commission members asked about what will come of the undeveloped land on the campus and whether the amount of space was necessary for the number of city staff working in the office.

“Not just the ability to pay, but the need,” said Folwell, addressing the types of questions the commission had for city leaders. “Secondly, the price. Thirdly, things having to do with transparency.”

Wilmington leaders say the city has to close the deal by the end of July. As of right now, it plans to lease two floors of the building to cover some of the cost. The commission still has to give the green light on the $68 million price.

“Real estate markets can be different,” said Folwell. “But, I can tell you, as I presume, probably the largest real estate investor in North Carolina inside of our pension plan, nationwide, that you’re seeing a collapse in commercial real estate prices in many parts of North Carolina.”

Wilmington City Council meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.

