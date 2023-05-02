Get Fit with 6: May challenge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’re going back to the basics for the May Get Fit with 6 challenge.
No equipment will be needed, instead we will use our own body weight for three exercises you can do from home.
Each exercise will have a two pulse, and we have a bonus exercise if you want to add some cardio. Burpees are a great exercise that works several areas including your core.
Squats
- Stand with feet shoulder width apart
- Squat down putting pressure on the heels of your feet
- Never let your knees go past your toes
- For the two pulse take the squat lower
- Then straight up on a two count
Push Ups
- Hands shoulder width apart of the floor
- For regular push ups, extend your feet out so you are on your toes
- For modified push ups, you will be on your knees
- Push down for a two count
- Back up on a two count
Leg Raisers
- Lay down on your back, feet extended
- Place your hands under your lower back for support
- Lift your legs halfway up and pause, then raise all the way up lifting your glutes
- Bring legs back down on a two count
Bonus Burpees
- Standing with feet shoulder width apart
- Go down to the ground almost like you’re going to do a handstand
- Pop your legs back on the ground
- Bring your feet in then pop up and do a small jump with your hands in the air
