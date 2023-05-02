WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’re going back to the basics for the May Get Fit with 6 challenge.

No equipment will be needed, instead we will use our own body weight for three exercises you can do from home.

Each exercise will have a two pulse, and we have a bonus exercise if you want to add some cardio. Burpees are a great exercise that works several areas including your core.

Squats

- Stand with feet shoulder width apart

- Squat down putting pressure on the heels of your feet

- Never let your knees go past your toes

- For the two pulse take the squat lower

- Then straight up on a two count

Push Ups

- Hands shoulder width apart of the floor

- For regular push ups, extend your feet out so you are on your toes

- For modified push ups, you will be on your knees

- Push down for a two count

- Back up on a two count

Leg Raisers

- Lay down on your back, feet extended

- Place your hands under your lower back for support

- Lift your legs halfway up and pause, then raise all the way up lifting your glutes

- Bring legs back down on a two count

Bonus Burpees

- Standing with feet shoulder width apart

- Go down to the ground almost like you’re going to do a handstand

- Pop your legs back on the ground

- Bring your feet in then pop up and do a small jump with your hands in the air

Calendar for the Get fit with 6: May challenge (WECT)

