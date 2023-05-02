“Gator was love and laughter in any room he entered”: Willie Stargell Foundation mourns the passing of longtime celebrity guest, Larry “Gator” Rivers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Larry “Gator” Rivers was no stranger to Wilmington, N.C. Every November for close to two decades, the Savannah native would travel from Georgia to the Port City for the annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational. The event raises money to help local people with kidney disease. Close to 50 celebrities are invited each year. Rivers, a former member of the Harlem Globetrotters, always said he’d be here.

“Gator was that person you could always count on,” said Margaret Weller-Stargell, President of the Willie Stargell Foundation and widow of Willie Stargell.

When in Wilmington for the three-day Stargell event, Rivers always wanted to visit the Willie Stargell Dialysis Unit at Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He very rarely went anywhere without the signature red, white and blue basketball. The dialysis unit was no exception. Dialysis patients loved it when he came to their bedside and entertained them by spinning the ball on one finger.

“Gator was love and laughter in any room he entered and loved to entertain,” Weller-Stargell said.

Rivers passed away Saturday from cancer. He was 73.

“If Gator’s passing reminds me of anything, it is to be present for those you love, avoid excuses or delays in reaching out to someone you love, and always remember time is not guaranteed, so let those you love to know it every chance you get,” Weller-Stargell said. “I will miss seeing my friend every November, but I will hold tight to the beautiful memories of this beautiful human being.”

